APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of APHRIA INC-TS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst B. Hundley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for APHRIA INC-TS’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of APHRIA INC-TS in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

