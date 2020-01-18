Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Short Interest Update

Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the December 15th total of 8,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on PUMP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Propetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Propetro from $17.60 to $10.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Propetro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Propetro from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Propetro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.52.

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.99. Propetro has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $541.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.39 million. Propetro had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 9.40%. Analysts forecast that Propetro will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

