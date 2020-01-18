Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Short Interest Update

Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the December 15th total of 8,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several research firms recently commented on PUMP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Propetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Propetro from $17.60 to $10.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Propetro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Propetro from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Propetro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.52.
Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.99. Propetro has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44.
About Propetro
ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.
