William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Visa in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the credit-card processor will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Visa from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $204.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $386.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. Visa has a one year low of $133.30 and a one year high of $204.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Visa by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 70,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Visa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.