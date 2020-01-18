Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on PPL (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 22,889 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,822% compared to the average volume of 465 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Guggenheim raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.05.

PPL opened at $36.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PPL has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $36.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

In other PPL news, CEO William H. Spence sold 215,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $7,095,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Insiders sold 1,005,684 shares of company stock worth $33,936,414 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 45,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 30.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,025,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,803,000 after buying an additional 238,217 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 56.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 75,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 27,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,843,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,855,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,115 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

