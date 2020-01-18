Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Boosted by Oppenheimer

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) – Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for OrganiGram in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 42.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OGI. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Paradigm Capital set a $8.50 price objective on shares of OrganiGram and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.10 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

OrganiGram stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $337.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $8.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter worth approximately $971,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

