Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Casey’s General Stores Put Options (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 2,569 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,891% compared to the typical volume of 129 put options.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $168.82 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $122.86 and a 1 year high of $179.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.17.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,675,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,608,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 22,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,592,000 after buying an additional 28,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.30.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

