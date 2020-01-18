BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) and Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Head to Head Contrast

BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) and Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

BE Semiconductor Industrs pays an annual dividend of $1.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Advantest pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Advantest pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BE Semiconductor Industrs and Advantest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BE Semiconductor Industrs 0 0 0 0 N/A Advantest 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industrs and Advantest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BE Semiconductor Industrs 19.73% 21.64% 9.63% Advantest 19.39% 26.84% 17.38%

Risk and Volatility

BE Semiconductor Industrs has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantest has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industrs and Advantest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BE Semiconductor Industrs $620.33 million 5.29 $160.92 million N/A N/A Advantest $2.56 billion 4.23 $512.94 million $2.61 21.44

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than BE Semiconductor Industrs.

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industrs beats Advantest on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BE Semiconductor Industrs Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCB and eWLB die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment consisting of tin, copper, and precious metal plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company provides its products primarily to chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry. This segment offers test systems for SoC semiconductors for use in non-memory semiconductor devices; and test systems for memory semiconductors for use in memory semiconductor devices. The Mechatronics System segment provides test handlers; mechatronic-applied products for handling semiconductor devices; and device interfaces, which serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured. This segment also engages in the operations related to nano-technology products. The Services, Support and Others segment provides customer solutions for the semiconductor and component test system and mechatronics system segments; and support services. This segment is also involved in the equipment lease business and others. In addition, the company engages in research and development activities measuring and testing technologies; and sale of used products. Advantest Corporation serves fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, and test houses, as well as industrial, design, and manufacturing companies in Japan, Korea, the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Singapore, the Americas, and Europe. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

