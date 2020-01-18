Head to Head Analysis: FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) and Zoom Video Communications (NYSE:ZM)

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FactSet Research Systems and Zoom Video Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 4 9 0 0 1.69 Zoom Video Communications 2 14 6 0 2.18

FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus target price of $241.83, indicating a potential downside of 12.29%. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus target price of $81.26, indicating a potential upside of 7.54%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Profitability

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Zoom Video Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 24.99% 60.69% 25.22% Zoom Video Communications N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.4% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Zoom Video Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $1.44 billion 7.28 $352.79 million $10.00 27.57 Zoom Video Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Zoom Video Communications.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Zoom Video Communications on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies. Its applications suite offers tools and resources, including company and industry analyses, full screening tools, portfolio analysis, risk profiles, alpha-testing, portfolio optimization, and research management solutions. The company enables its clients to streamline real-time data and historical information comprising quotes, estimates, news, and commentary, as well as provides proprietary and third-party content through desktop, Web, mobile, and off-platform solutions. It serves portfolio managers, investment research professionals, investment bankers, risk and performance analysts, and wealth advisors. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. It serves education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries, as well as individuals. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

