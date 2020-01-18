Brokers Offer Predictions for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Concrete Pumping in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01).

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $83.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.38 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Concrete Pumping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

BBCP stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,544,180 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 877.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 1,195,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,798,000. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at $881,000. 26.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

