Piper Sandler Weighs in on UnitedHealth Group Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $3.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $16.45 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

NYSE:UNH opened at $298.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $273.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $300.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,473 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 25,596 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 2,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

