Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parsley Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PE. ValuEngine raised Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

Shares of NYSE:PE opened at $17.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01. Parsley Energy has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $510.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $473,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,073,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 259,884 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 261,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 99,177 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ron Brokmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,760.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

