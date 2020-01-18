Taglich Brothers Comments on Simulations Plus, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) – Taglich Brothers dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simulations Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $33.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.28. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $576.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 444.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 507,393 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $832,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,040,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,748,137.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

