Washington Federal Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Washington Federal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $136.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WAFD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

WAFD opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.19. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 48,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 234,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.