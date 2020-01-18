$595.50 Million in Sales Expected for Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) will announce $595.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $560.82 million and the highest is $639.20 million. Eldorado Resorts reported sales of $671.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eldorado Resorts.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $663.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.72 million. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Eldorado Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.79.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $1,303,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,389.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eldorado Resorts by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eldorado Resorts by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,552,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,800,000 after acquiring an additional 41,669 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eldorado Resorts by 53.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,234,000 after acquiring an additional 454,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Eldorado Resorts by 65.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ERI opened at $61.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60. Eldorado Resorts has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.20.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

