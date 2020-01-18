Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $916.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) to post sales of $916.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $838.28 million and the highest is $956.80 million. Lions Gate Entertainment posted sales of $933.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full year sales of $3.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lions Gate Entertainment.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.67 million.

Several brokerages have commented on LGF.A. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of LGF.A opened at $10.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.26.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.