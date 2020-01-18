$500,000.00 in Sales Expected for Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) will report sales of $500,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. Mersana Therapeutics reported sales of $1.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $42.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.08 million to $43.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.50 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mersana Therapeutics.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 79.49%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $385.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.