$500,000.00 in Sales Expected for Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) will report sales of $500,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. Mersana Therapeutics reported sales of $1.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $42.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.08 million to $43.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.50 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 79.49%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $385.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Read More: What is a back-end load?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$595.50 Million in Sales Expected for Eldorado Resorts Inc This Quarter
$595.50 Million in Sales Expected for Eldorado Resorts Inc This Quarter
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $916.63 Million
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $916.63 Million
$500,000.00 in Sales Expected for Mersana Therapeutics Inc This Quarter
$500,000.00 in Sales Expected for Mersana Therapeutics Inc This Quarter
Vodafone Group Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group
Vodafone Group Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group
Camden Property Trust Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”
Camden Property Trust Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”
Beiersdorf Given a €94.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts
Beiersdorf Given a €94.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report