Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 144 ($1.89) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 193.18 ($2.54).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 154.38 ($2.03) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 149.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 150.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 169.46 ($2.23).

In other news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total value of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

