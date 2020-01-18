Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $121.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPT. KeyCorp upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.36.

NYSE:CPT opened at $109.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $90.85 and a one year high of $116.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $260.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 23,307 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total value of $2,607,587.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at $30,297,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 23,308 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total transaction of $2,607,699.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,379,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,218 shares of company stock worth $24,814,794 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 101.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.