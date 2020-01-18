Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €94.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been assigned a €94.00 ($109.30) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.24% from the stock’s previous close.

BEI has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays set a €111.00 ($129.07) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €103.89 ($120.80).

Get Beiersdorf alerts:

Shares of ETR BEI opened at €105.90 ($123.14) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €105.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €106.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.03. Beiersdorf has a 52-week low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 52-week high of €117.25 ($136.34). The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.50.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.