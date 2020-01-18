Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) to “Buy”

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $93.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “average” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

Shares of CDLX opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.24. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $90.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. The company had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $66,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryce Youngren sold 61,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $3,422,505.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,444 shares of company stock worth $23,876,049 over the last ninety days. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cardlytics by 16,371.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

