Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 340 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 340 price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a CHF 365 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 345 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 346 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 321.50.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

