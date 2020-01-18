Barclays Reiterates “€54.00” Price Target for Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG)

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) has been assigned a €54.00 ($62.79) target price by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.50 ($68.02) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dialog Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €45.46 ($52.86).

Dialog Semiconductor stock opened at €44.70 ($51.98) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €45.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.40. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12 month low of €21.06 ($24.49) and a 12 month high of €47.38 ($55.09). The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

