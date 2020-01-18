Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

Get Euronav alerts:

EURN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $90.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.83 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Euronav will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in Euronav by 8.2% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in Euronav by 6.3% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 177,552 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 213,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.