Accor (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ACSAY opened at $7.65 on Thursday. Accor has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $9.23.

About Accor

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, Rest of Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company operates through Construction, Industrial Services, and Services segments. The Construction segment undertakes projects, including construction of civil work projects, such as highways, railways, ports, and airport works; residential buildings, social facilities and installations, and infrastructure services, such as railway, transport, communication and technology, energy, resource, water, and defense sectors; and contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vodafone Group Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group
Vodafone Group Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group
Camden Property Trust Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”
Camden Property Trust Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”
Beiersdorf Given a €94.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts
Beiersdorf Given a €94.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cardlytics to “Buy”
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cardlytics to “Buy”
Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Given a CHF 340 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts
Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Given a CHF 340 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts
Barclays Reiterates “€54.00” Price Target for Dialog Semiconductor
Barclays Reiterates “€54.00” Price Target for Dialog Semiconductor


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report