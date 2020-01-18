Novartis (VTX:NOVN) PT Set at CHF 96 by Credit Suisse Group

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) received a CHF 96 target price from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NOVN. HSBC set a CHF 86 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 93 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 96 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 85 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 94.27.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis has a 52 week low of CHF 72.45 and a 52 week high of CHF 88.30.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.