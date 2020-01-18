Zacks Investment Research Lowers EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) to Sell

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of EuroDry in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of EDRY opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 million, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of -0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. EuroDry has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EuroDry will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

