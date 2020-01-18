Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. G.Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.92.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK stock opened at $204.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.70. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $143.91 and a fifty-two week high of $207.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $27,486.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $181,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,470 shares of company stock valued at $8,452,986 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 112.9% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 260,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34,920 shares during the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.