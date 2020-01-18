WFD Unibail Rodamco (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

WFD Unibail Rodamco (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS UNBLF opened at $147.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.21. WFD Unibail Rodamco has a 52 week low of $134.76 and a 52 week high of $179.90.
About WFD Unibail Rodamco
Read More: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for WFD Unibail Rodamco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WFD Unibail Rodamco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.