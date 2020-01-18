WFD Unibail Rodamco (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

WFD Unibail Rodamco (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS UNBLF opened at $147.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.21. WFD Unibail Rodamco has a 52 week low of $134.76 and a 52 week high of $179.90.

About WFD Unibail Rodamco

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of flagship shopping destinations, with a portfolio valued at ?65.2 Bn as at December 31, 2018, of which 87% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 92 shopping centres, including 55 flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for WFD Unibail Rodamco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WFD Unibail Rodamco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vodafone Group Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group
Vodafone Group Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group
Camden Property Trust Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”
Camden Property Trust Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”
Beiersdorf Given a €94.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts
Beiersdorf Given a €94.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cardlytics to “Buy”
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cardlytics to “Buy”
Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Given a CHF 340 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts
Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Given a CHF 340 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts
Barclays Reiterates “€54.00” Price Target for Dialog Semiconductor
Barclays Reiterates “€54.00” Price Target for Dialog Semiconductor


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report