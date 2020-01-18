ValuEngine Downgrades Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) to Hold

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources stock opened at $39.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $363.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.08. Artesian Resources has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $22.55 million for the quarter.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director William C. Wyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $73,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 5.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.