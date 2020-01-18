Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) versus Medpace (OTCMKTS:MEDP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) and Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

79.0% of Medpace shares are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of Medpace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and Medpace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auxly Cannabis Group -1,316.81% -29.20% -18.87% Medpace 11.35% 17.06% 10.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and Medpace’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auxly Cannabis Group $580,000.00 621.85 -$51.68 million N/A N/A Medpace $704.59 million 4.65 $73.18 million $2.59 35.12

Medpace has higher revenue and earnings than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Risk & Volatility

Auxly Cannabis Group has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medpace has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Auxly Cannabis Group and Medpace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Medpace 0 1 3 0 2.75

Medpace has a consensus price target of $74.67, suggesting a potential downside of 17.90%. Given Medpace’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Medpace is more favorable than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Summary

Medpace beats Auxly Cannabis Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. operates as a cannabis streaming company. It provides funding for cannabis production; and holds contractual rights and minority equity interest relating to the operation of cannabis facilities. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. in June 2018. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc., a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas. Its drug development services include development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support. The company also provides bio-analytical laboratory services, clinical human pharmacology, imaging services, and electrocardiography reading support for clinical trials. Medpace Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.