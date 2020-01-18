Contrasting MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) & OSI Systems (NYSE:OSIS)

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares OSI Systems and MaxLinear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSI Systems 6.31% 15.64% 6.44% MaxLinear -3.43% 8.02% 4.48%

This table compares OSI Systems and MaxLinear’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OSI Systems $1.18 billion 1.56 $64.80 million $4.32 23.28 MaxLinear $385.00 million 4.00 -$26.19 million $0.78 27.62

OSI Systems has higher revenue and earnings than MaxLinear. OSI Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxLinear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

OSI Systems has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxLinear has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of OSI Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of MaxLinear shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of OSI Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of MaxLinear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OSI Systems and MaxLinear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OSI Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00 MaxLinear 0 3 3 0 2.50

OSI Systems presently has a consensus price target of $120.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.81%. MaxLinear has a consensus price target of $24.20, suggesting a potential upside of 12.35%. Given OSI Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe OSI Systems is more favorable than MaxLinear.

Summary

OSI Systems beats MaxLinear on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. It also provides site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name. The company's Healthcare segment offers patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, and anesthesia delivery and ventilation systems, as well as related supplies and accessories under the Spacelabs name for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, as well as physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. Its Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides optoelectronic devices primarily under the OSI Optoelectronics, OSI LaserDiode, and OSI Laserscan names for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. It also offers electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and consumer applications primarily under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Altaflex, and PFC names; and LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, as well as flex circuits and touch panels. In addition, this segment offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products. It also provides range of electronic devices, including cable DOCSIS broadband modems and gateways; wireline connectivity devices for in-home networking applications; RF transceivers and modems; fiber-optic modules; video set-top boxes and gateways; hybrid analog and digital televisions, and direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units; and power management and interface products. It sells its products to electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales force, third party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

