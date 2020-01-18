Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) versus Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Critical Contrast

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Zafgen and Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen N/A -63.33% -45.44% Adamas Pharmaceuticals -215.09% -205.30% -52.94%

Zafgen has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Zafgen and Adamas Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen 0 5 2 0 2.29 Adamas Pharmaceuticals 2 3 5 0 2.30

Zafgen presently has a consensus target price of $7.06, suggesting a potential upside of 478.69%. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 166.44%. Given Zafgen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zafgen is more favorable than Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zafgen and Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen N/A N/A -$61.37 million ($1.90) -0.64 Adamas Pharmaceuticals $34.05 million 4.81 -$131.00 million ($4.87) -1.21

Zafgen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adamas Pharmaceuticals. Adamas Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zafgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.5% of Zafgen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Zafgen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zafgen beats Adamas Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zafgen Company Profile

Zafgen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders. It also develops ZGN-1258, a MetAP2 inhibitor for treatment of PWS. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications. It is also developing ADS-5102 that is in Phase III clinical study to treat walking impairment in patients with multiple sclerosis and other indications; and ADS-4101, which has completed two Phase I studies for treating partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. In addition, the company offers Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe dementia of an Alzheimer's type. The company was formerly known as NeuroMolecular Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2007. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

