Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) & MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (NASDAQ:MSVB) Head to Head Survey

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) and MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capital City Bank Group and MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital City Bank Group $150.96 million 3.22 $26.22 million $1.30 22.34 MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital City Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Capital City Bank Group and MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital City Bank Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capital City Bank Group currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.30%. Given Capital City Bank Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Capital City Bank Group is more favorable than MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH.

Profitability

This table compares Capital City Bank Group and MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital City Bank Group 18.76% 9.35% 0.98% MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.8% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Capital City Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Capital City Bank Group pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital City Bank Group has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Capital City Bank Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Capital City Bank Group beats MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate lending products, as well as fixed-rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans; retail credit products, such as personal loans, automobile loans, boat/RV loans, home equity loans, and credit card programs; and institutional banking services, including customized checking and savings accounts, cash management systems, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans to meet the needs of state and local governments, public schools and colleges, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings programs, automated teller machines, debit/credit cards, night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, online banking, and mobile banking. In addition, the company provides asset management for individuals through agency, personal trust, IRA, and personal investment management accounts; and offers access to retail securities products, including the U.S. Government bonds, tax-free municipal bonds, stocks, mutual funds, unit investment trusts, annuities, life insurance, and long-term health care. As of February 28, 2018, it had 59 banking offices. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH Company Profile

Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB, a federal savings bank, provides a range of banking services to individuals and business customers. The company provides savings accounts and checking accounts. It also offers one-to-four family residential loans, multi-family residential loans, construction loans, and commercial real estate loans; commercial business loans, including lines of credit to businesses and letters of credit, as well as term, mortgage, equipment, and vehicle loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit and other loans secured by junior liens on the borrower's personal residence, home improvement loans, automobile and truck loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides online banking, safety deposit boxes, telephone banking, ATM, and overdraft protection services, as well as debit and credit cards. It operates through a main office, two branch offices, and one loan production office in Southern Indiana. The company was formerly known as Mid-Southern Federal Savings & Loan Association and changed its name to Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB in 1988. Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Salem, Indiana. Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB is a subsidiary of Mid-Southern, M.H.C.

