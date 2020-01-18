Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MERC. TD Securities downgraded Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Mercer International stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $869.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.56. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $383.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.57 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mercer International will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. increased its holdings in Mercer International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 16,480,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,659,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Mercer International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 3.2% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

