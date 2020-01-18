ValuEngine Downgrades Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) to Strong Sell

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $48.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average is $40.04. Dicks Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $31.27 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $9,275,000. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,305 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 187.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 415,659 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $16,963,000 after purchasing an additional 270,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

