Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

GAIN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $446.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 55.29% and a return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 129.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.7% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 165,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

