First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FCF. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $14.32 on Thursday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,224,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,965,000 after buying an additional 209,096 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 47,474 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 57,036 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,249,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

