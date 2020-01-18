Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Infosys to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price objective on Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.02.

Infosys stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. Infosys has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Infosys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Infosys by 44.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 56.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Infosys during the third quarter worth about $115,000. 17.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

