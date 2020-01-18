IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS IPCIF opened at $0.18 on Thursday. IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.

About IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl

IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in Canada. It develops various drug delivery systems and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

