Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:SELB opened at $3.32 on Thursday. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 109,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 233,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 668,225 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.