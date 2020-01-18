ValuEngine Upgrades PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Hold

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

PACW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.64 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $285.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 33.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung acquired 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,202.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,010,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,254,000 after acquiring an additional 70,330 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,171,000 after acquiring an additional 252,346 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,262,000 after purchasing an additional 154,735 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 125.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 42,475 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

