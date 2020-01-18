Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $59.70 on Thursday. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $45.12 and a one year high of $76.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average of $58.04. The company has a market capitalization of $301.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.22 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,472 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 79,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.