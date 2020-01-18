Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -2.94. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $10.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 198.10% and a negative net margin of 1,938.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 47.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,472 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 162,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.