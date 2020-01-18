Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, January 13th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Chang forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADAP. ValuEngine upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $470.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75.

In other news, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $1,401,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,323 shares of company stock worth $1,447,506. Insiders own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21,372 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 172,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 45,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,049,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 210,443 shares during the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Earnings History and Estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

National Bankshares Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
National Bankshares Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
ValuEngine Upgrades PacWest Bancorp to Hold
ValuEngine Upgrades PacWest Bancorp to Hold
Preformed Line Products Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine
Preformed Line Products Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine
Arcadia Biosciences Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine
Arcadia Biosciences Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine
Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Brokers Offer Predictions for Citigroup Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for Citigroup Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report