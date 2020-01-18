Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, January 13th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Chang forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADAP. ValuEngine upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $470.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75.

In other news, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $1,401,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,323 shares of company stock worth $1,447,506. Insiders own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21,372 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 172,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 45,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,049,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 210,443 shares during the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

