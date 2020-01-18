Brokers Offer Predictions for Citigroup Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Citigroup’s FY2020 earnings at $8.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

C has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vining Sparks upgraded Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $81.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $178.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.82. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $1,948,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 2.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 16.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

