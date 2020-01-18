Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CL King initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

Shares of CHEF opened at $38.68 on Thursday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 879.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. BB&T Corp bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.