Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Continental Resources in a report released on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.77. Continental Resources has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $52.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,975,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Continental Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,129 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,101 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $701,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harold Hamm sold 579,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $19,633,324.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039. 77.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.