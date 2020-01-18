B. Riley Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ichor in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ichor’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get Ichor alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price target on Ichor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ichor to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 2.79. Ichor has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ichor by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ichor by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ichor by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.