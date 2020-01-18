Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Corp Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Devon Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.03.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $35.39. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 16.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in Devon Energy by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 154,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 54,007 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

