Piper Sandler Comments on EOG Resources Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share.

EOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

NYSE EOG opened at $85.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average of $78.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $107.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 147.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 2,674.1% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

